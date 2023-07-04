Szutor joins photonics firm Skylark Lasers as CEO

Technology

Skylark Lasers, the photonics company that specialises in the design and manufacture of high-performance, single-frequency DPSS lasers, has appointed Dr Ben Szutor as CEO.

Dr Szutor (pictured) will lead the business in the global roll-out of its technology and precision lasers.

He was previously awarded ‘2021 Rising Star’ by Laser Focus World, which recognised him for his key contributions to research into and the commercialisation of quantum technology. He co-authored academic research papers.

Skylark Lasers designs, develops, and manufactures all of its products within Edinburgh and the UK, shipping them around the world.

Dr Szutor, said: “It’s an exciting time for the photonics industry and I’m ready to lead Skylark Lasers in its global expansion and pursuit of enhancing the technical capabilities of the country.”