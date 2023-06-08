Luxury holiday lodge with private jetty on market

Property sale

The lodge overlooks Loch Lomond

The insatiable demand for high end holiday homes in Scotland continues unabated and has resulted in the most exclusive shoreline holiday lodge being introduced to the open market.

With its very own private jetty, loch side location and hot tub, located in the small and exclusive Loch Lomond Holiday Park, The Glass House offers the epitome of luxury living on the water’s edge.

For sale through Argyll Holidays, Loch Lomond, the lodge is being marketed at offers over £549,995 and is expected to break the price barrier as being the most expensive luxury holiday lodge in Scotland.

As its name would suggest, the lodge boasts a full wrap around glass frontage to take advantage of the spectacular loch front views with French doors opening onto the decking space with exterior lights for evening entertaining.

Designed in the style of a modern farmhouse, old meets new with contemporary clean lines and transitional detailing. The interior earthy palette and organic textures flow throughout the home along with oak effect beam, mood lighting, and high spec branded appliances.

Handling the sale is general manager Steven Williams who has been in the leisure industry since he was 14, first starting out helping on his family holiday park in South Wales.

Steve had a career change and became a police officer with the RAF for a short stint, but his passion for the leisure industry never left him and he returned to the job he loved the most.

Steven said: “We pride ourselves in presenting truly luxurious holiday lodges, and The Glass House is by far one of the highest spec lodges to be launched to the open market in Scotland.

Being the first ever lodge with its own private jetty is testament to the exclusivity on offer at Loch Lomond and we expect interest from parties both in Scotland as well as internationally.

“We have made a lot of other new developments and upgrades at Loch Lomond this year including the introduction of additional super lodge hot tub models with loch views, as demand for self-catering holiday homes in one of the most spectacular locations in the world continues unabated.”

The exclusive nature of Loch Lomond Holiday Park offers true peace and tranquillity. Situated on the banks of Loch Lomond, there is a plethora of outdoor pursuits catering for all interests from water sports on the loch including kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding and much more, to exploring the wider Argyll area from climbing a Munro, mountain biking or visiting picturesque nearby villages of Luss and Inveraray, rich with Scottish history.

Loch Lomond Holiday Park is owned by Cove UK, renowned international resort operator with a growing portfolio of locations and attractive tourism and lifestyle propositions in Scotland. Cove now owns 10 holiday parks in Scotland after its acquisition of Argyll Holidays.

To arrange a private viewing please contact Steve Williams at Loch Lomond Holiday Park on 01301 704224 or email: steven.williams@cove.co.uk