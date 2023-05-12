Economy edges ahead | THG ends Apollo talks

Markets: Live

Recession avoided as GDP grows

New data has shown the UK economy is more resilient than had been expected. GDP fell 0.3% last month, worse than forecast, but grew 0.1% in the first quarter to confirm that recession has been avoided.

The Office for National Statistics said the services sector grew by 0.1% in the January to March quarter driven by strong activity in information and communication and administrative and support services.

In March there was a 0.5% fall in services sector activity. Production output grew by 0.7% and construction by 0.2%.

The GDP data follows the decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates and its forecast that recession will be avoided.

Growth in the second quarter is likely to be held back by the extra day’s holiday to mark the King’s Coronation last week.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, pictured, said: “It’s good news that the economy is growing but to reach the government’s growth priority we need to stay focused on competitive taxes, labour supply and productivity.

“The Bank of England Governor confirmed yesterday that the Budget has made an important start but we will keep going until the job is done and we have the high wage, high growth economy we need.”

Ben Jones, CBI lead economist, said: “The UK economy is proving more resilient than widely expected and it looks increasingly likely that the UK will avoid a recession this year. Underlying momentum appears to be firming, with our surveys showing growth expectations for the quarter ahead creeping back into positive territory for the first time in a year.

“Nonetheless, this is still going to be a difficult year for many UK households and businesses. Whilst we anticipate that inflation will slow rapidly through the summer, higher interest rates will act as a drag on spending. But we are likely to have weathered the worst of the storm, and expect a mild economic recovery in the year ahead.”

7am: THG ends Apollo talks

THG, the e-commerce company, has terminated talks with its pursuer Apollo Global Management and will not seek an extension from the Takeover Panel, saying it “remains fully confident in THG’s strategic direction and long-term prospects as an independent company.”

In a statement it said it “has become clear to the board, supported by shareholders representing a majority of THG’s issued share capital, that there is no longer any merit in continuing to engage with Apollo.”

The US private equity firm has until 5pm on Monday to decide whether to lodge a bid for the Manchester-based company.

7am: Balfour Beatty

Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty expects annual profits to be flat, with current trading in line with expectations.

In a trading update ahead of its AGM, the company said its order book was £17 billion compared with £17.4bn at the end of December.

Global markets

Wall Street experienced a mixed close on Thursday as inflationary pressure slows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.66%, while the S&P 500 registered a smaller loss, closing 0.17% lower. In contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.18%.