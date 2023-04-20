Jeffrey steps down as chair of Scottish Rugby

Focusing on World Rugby role

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Demands: John Jeffrey

John Jeffrey is stepping down from his position as director and chair of Scottish Rugby Ltd to focus on his new global role as vice-chair of World Rugby.

The former international, who played for Scotland between 1984 and 1991 and was a key figure in Scotland’s Five Nations Grand Slam in 1990, has been in the role for three years.

Jeffrey steps down immediately and will not seek re-appointment as a non-executive director.

His new role will be ratified by the World Rugby Council at its annual meeting on May 11 and he will serve until November 2024, the end of the current term.

“It made sense, given the enormous demands of the World Rugby vice-chair role, especially at such an exciting time for the game, with the World Cup later this year in France, to give the SRU clarity on my intentions and to focus 100% on my new role,” he said.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to have helped grow the game in Scotland over the past three years and I am looking forward to what will, I am sure, be a hugely demanding and satisfying term as vice-chair.”