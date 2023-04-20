Jobs saved as former customer buys Bonar Yarns

Deal sealed

A sale of Bonar Yarns will keep the machines rolling

Bonar Yarns, which collapsed into administration in early April, has been acquired by a newly-formed company backed by a former US customer of the company.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, includes the transfer of the premises, all 59 staff, and all assets on a going-concern basis to Newman Yarns with immediate effect.

Bonar Yarns will be retained as the trading name of the new business.

Newman Yarns was founded by John Newman, owner of Elite Turf USA, a distributor and installer of synthetic sports turf. From its New Jersey headquarters, Elite Turf USA supplies 100% recyclable synthetic turf to a wide range of sports stadia and venues across the United States. Elite Turf USA was previously a customer of Bonar Yarns.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Newman said: “We.. look forward to integrating the company into our expanding synthetic turf business. We are also delighted to retain the knowledge and experience of all 59 staff and look forward to welcoming them to Newman Yarns.”

Joint Administrator Michelle Elliot, partner with FRP Advisory which handled the administration and sale, said: “The sale of Bonar Yarns to Newman Yarns in just over two weeks is an excellent outcome for all concerned.

“It will ensure the ongoing production of Bonar Yarns’ highly regarded range of specialist yarns and continuity of supply to a high-quality customer base.

“It is particularly rewarding to have secured the transfer of all 59 staff, and we wish Newman Yarns and Elite Turf USA every success with the acquisition and their future plans.”