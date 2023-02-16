Balfour Beatty wins £17m Kincardine Bridge repair

Disruption limited

Work on Kincardine Bridge will take two years

Transport Scotland has awarded the £17m contract to replace an 80 metre section of the Kincardine Bridge to Balfour Beatty. Construction is expected to take two years.

Disruption to road users will be minimised during the project by diverting traffic along a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct. This temporary bridge will also provide access for pedestrians.

Once complete, the new viaduct will be similar in appearance to adjacent spans on the original bridge, with lamp posts and parapets from the demolished viaduct reinstated on the new structure.

Transport Scotland’s operating company for the South East of Scotland, BEAR Scotland is managing the project. Detailed design has been carried out by Jacobs.

Graeme Dickie, director of operations at Balfour Beatty said: “The replacement of the Kincardine Bridge southern piled viaduct is an important project, one which will ensure the long-term future use of the bridge.

“Throughout our works, we will remain focused on reducing our impact on the environment by reusing materials from the existing structure wherever possible, whilst also minimising disruption to the travelling public and local communities.”