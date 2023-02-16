FTSE 100 hits new high | AssetCo | British Gas | Moneysupermarket

Markets: Live

8.05am: FTSE 100 record

London’s FTSE 100 index set a new record high at the open, trading 35.5 points higher at 8,033.33.

The surge in blue chip stocks follows a rally in New York which saw all three major indices close in positive territory. The Nasdaq closed higher for the third day in a row.

Stronger than expected US retail sales figures showed the resilience of the economy.

The FTSE 100 index breached the 8,000 level for the first time yesterday in buoyant late afternoon trading, hitting a new all-time intra-day high of 8,003.65, thanks in part to a weaker pound.

It closed 43.98 points higher at 7,997.83.

A weaker pound tends to benefit the FTSE 100 as around 70% of its constituents derive most of their earnings from overseas.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “As we look ahead to today’s European session, we look set for a positive European open, and another record high for the FTSE100, with the focus shifting to today’s US PPI numbers for January and a confirmation that supply chain and factory gate costs are also easing sharply.

7am: AssetCo hunts deals

Martin Gilbert, chairman of wealth manager AssetCo, said it continues to seek out acquisition opportunities and is targeting companies facing difficult trading conditions.

The company posted a surge in assets under management (at 30 September 2022) to £2.7 billion, from £113m in 2021.

7am: Centrica profits surge

Centrica, which trades as British Gas and Scottish Gas, has posted a surge in profits following the soaring price of wholesale energy last year.

Operating profits of £3.3billion were recorded at the company, up from £948m in 2021, and surpassing the previous highest ever yearly profit of £2.7bn, posted in 2012.

7am: Moneysupermarket

Revenue at the price comparison site for the year to the end of December grew 22% (8% excluding Cashback) with strong performance in Money and travel channels, and despite closed energy switching market.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% to £115.5m.

Oil rises

Oil prices rose early today as hopes of a robust fuel demand recovery in top oil consumer China offset losses arising from strength in the greenback and a large build in US crude inventory.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.80 per barrel by 0352 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.6% to $79.07.