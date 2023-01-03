Ex-Standard Life senior dies on walking break

Hilltop tragedy

David Tiller: deep knowledge

David Tiller, a 24-year veteran of Standard Life who was latterly commercial and propositions director at Quilter, has died while walking in the Lake District. He was 56.

Edinburgh-based Mr Tiller died suddenly near the summit of Crag Hill on 28 December during a break with friends. Mountain rescue services were called to assist but were unable to save him.

In a statement, wealth manager Quilter said Mr Tiller was respected throughout the sector, having enjoyed a long and successful career in financial services.

Before joining Quilter in September 2021 he held the role of global head of client technology solutions at Standard Life Aberdeen (now Abrdn), where he was responsible for the Standard Life Wrap and Elevate platforms.

Quilter chief executive Steven Levin said: “We are all desperately saddened by the news of David’s passing and our condolences and thoughts are with his family at this time.

“We have benefited from David’s deep industry knowledge, and I feel grateful to have worked with him. He had already made a significant impact in our business and had brought together people from across our proposition, product, and marketing teams.”

Mr Tiller was also responsible for several platform market and investment technology innovations during his time at Standard Life.

He also held non-executive roles with Origo, Criterion and Tenet over the course of his career