Trade within UK highest among Scottish firms

UK business

Grangemouth rail facility

Businesses in Scotland do more internal UK trade than those in any other part of the country, new figures have revealed.

In the last 12 months, 53.6% of Scottish firms said they had sold goods or services to customers in other UK nations. That compares to the UK average of 35.7%.

Pro-UK organisation Scotland in Union said the statistics emphasised the importance of seamless trade with the rest of the UK for Scottish jobs and the economy.

The figures were revealed in the Office for National Statistics’ Business Insights and Conditions Survey, and included 1,097 Scottish businesses which were asked about their trading practices for the last year to October. In total, 9,740 UK firms were surveyed.

The survey also found that 55.4% of Scottish businesses “did not experience any challenges” in selling their goods to the rest of the UK.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “These figures show just how important the market in the rest of the UK is to Scottish businesses.

“That free, seamless trade is vital to jobs, growth, prosperity and opportunity and must be protected.

“The statistics also reveal that huge numbers of businesses across the UK also benefit from this market.

“As these numbers show, Scotland is a central part of the UK and the benefits go both ways.”

The ONS ’ Business Insight and Conditions Survey asked: In the last 12 months, has your business sold goods or services to customers in other UK nations?

Scotland – 53.6 per cent

Northern Ireland – 49.4 per cent

Wales – 53.2 per cent

England – 35 per cent

South West – 42.1 per cent

South East – 39 per cent

London – 35.9 per cent

East of England – 39 per cent

West Midlands – 47.2 per cent

East Midlands – 44 per cent

Yorkshire and the Humber – 46.5 per cent

North West – 48.3 per cent

North East – 48.3 per cent

UK – 35.7 per cent