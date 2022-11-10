Warm October hits British Gas profits | National Grid | WH Smith

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Centrica

British Gas owner Centrica said it expects operating profit in its retail division to be lower than expectations because of warmer than normal weather in October.

Despite the anticipated fall in profit at British Gas Energy, Centrica is announcing an additional £25m of help for customers, taking the amount invested in voluntary customer support this year to £50m.

It plans a buyback programme of up to 5% of its issued share capital.

The board now expects full year adjusted earnings per share to be towards the top end of the range of more recent sell side analyst expectations.

The company said it maintains a strong balance sheet, with overall levels of liquidity having increased since the half year.

7am: National Grid

National Grid is investing a further £40 billion in critical infrastructure over the next four years of which £29 billion will be directly in the decarbonisation of energy networks after spending a record £3.9bn in the half year.

It has achieved £225 million of operating cost efficiency savings to date, enabling the company to mitigate some inflationary pressures on both the business and customers. It has also announced funding to help its most vulnerable customers and communities through this winter and next.

Underlying profit before tax for the half year to 30 September was 47% higher at £1.45 billion. The board declared an interim dividend 17.84p per share in line with policy (17.21p per share in the prior period).

7am: WH Smith

Stationery retailer and travel agent WH Smith swung to an annual profit as a rebound in air and rail travel boosted revenues, and it said the momentum has continued into the current fiscal year.

The company posted pre-tax earnings of £63m compared with a loss of £116m a year ago when Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place.

Global markets

A higher than expected US inflation reading, due today, could cause more problems for markets. However, it is expected to weaken to 8% in October from 8.2% in September, according to FXStreet cited consensus.

Stocks in Asia were lower. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1% while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% in late trade, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 1.9% lower.

The pound was quoted at $1.1401 early Thursday, down from $1.1416 late Wednesday.

A barrel of Brent fell to $92.53 early on Thursday from $93.74 late Wednesday.