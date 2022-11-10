Sunak calls for Sturgeon to be ‘pragmatic’

Heads meet

Nicola Sturgeon will meet Rishi Sunak today

Rishi Sunak will call for greater unity and an understanding of the need for tough public spending decisions when he meets Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today.

The Prime Minister will urge Ms Sturgeon and other representatives of the devolved governments to be “pragmatic” about the scale of the difficulties facing the UK and to avoid division in trying to rebuild the economy.

Mr Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering a 50-50 split of spending cuts and tax rises to address an estimated £53 billion black hole in the public finances.

The Prime Minister is expected to tell delegates attending the British-Irish Council in Blackpool: “We face huge challenges from global economic headwinds to war in Europe. So let’s be pragmatic. Let’s work together in our shared interests.

“Let’s deliver for all our people across these great islands – and build a future defined not by division, but by unity and hope.”

Nevertheless, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to use the first face-to-face talks with the Prime Minister to press her case for another independence referendum. She has insisted that the cost of living crisis has been worsened by the UK Government’s actions.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ahead of the 38th British-Irish Council this Friday, the First Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister… on Thursday afternoon, and take part in a meeting of the Prime Minister and Heads of Devolved Government Council immediately following that.

“The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the cost-of-living crisis, the need to avoid damaging austerity in the upcoming autumn statement, and the importance of respecting the right of the people of Scotland to choose their own constitutional future.”

Despite their differences, the talk at least represent a step forward in working together after Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss failed to make contact with Ms Sturgeon during her short stay in Downing Street and said during the leadership campaign that it was better to “ignore” the First Minister.

The summit will be attended by representatives from the UK Government, Irish Government, devolved governments and Crown dependencies.

Noting the absence of representation from Northern Ireland due to the collapse of the executive, the Prime Minister will also stress the important role of the British-Irish Council in finding resolutions.

He is expected to say: “The British-Irish Council is a vital east-west body under the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, an agreement that I am deeply committed to.

“We all want to see power sharing restored as soon as possible. I’m determined to deliver that.”

Ahead of the summit, the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will join discussions virtually. Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, will be in attendance at the summit’s plenary session on Friday.

The British-Irish Council comprises of representatives from the UK Government; Irish Government; Scottish Government; Northern Ireland Executive; Welsh Government; Isle of Man Government; Government of Jersey and Government of Guernsey.

Established under the Belfast (Good Friday) agreement, the council’s aims are to promote positive relationships among the people of the islands. The Prime Minister will open the summit, hosted by the UK Government in the North West, and attend a dinner with representatives.