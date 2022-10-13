Record electrical apprentices helps fill skills gap

Courses are full

Fiona Harper: exceptional year

A record number of applicants have enrolled for electrical apprenticeships in a further indication that employers are seeking to train their own staff to fill the skills gap.

Some 800 apprentices and 157 adult trainees are now taking their first steps on the electrical ladder, boosting the total number in training in Scotland to 3,000. Colleges and training centres report full classrooms across the country.

The Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) and Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT) oversee the SJIB electrical apprentice and adult training Programmes.

Fiona Harper, secretary of the SJIB, said: “This has been another exceptional year and it is encouraging to see a healthy pipeline of apprentices and adult trainees wanting to learn the skills required to power the electrical future that awaits us all.

“Employers should also be saluted for continuing to nurture and encourage young electrical talent and help them along the path to a highly-rewarding career.