Truss ‘not planning public spending cuts’

Liz Truss: ‘we will spend money well’

Liz Truss stunned the House of Commons today by saying she will “absolutely” stick to a pledge made during her leadership campaign that she is not planning public spending reductions.

Amid widespread expectations that public sector budgets will be reduced to fund her tax cuts, she told MPs she will rely on growth and through more efficient spending.

During the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the new session, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked why Ms Truss “expected working people to pick up bill for unfunded tax cuts for those at the top” and whether she will stick to a pledge during the Tory leadership contest that she is “not planning public spending reductions”.

Ms Truss replied: “We are spending almost £1tn of public spending. We were spending £700bn back in 2010,” she said.

“What we will make sure is that over the medium-term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending, but by making sure we spend public money well.”

Ms Truss was defending the mini-budget which has led to rocketing interest rates and mortgage payments. She dodged questions from Sir Keir on rate increases, and a call to “reverse her kamikaze budget’, preferring to focus instead on the energy price guarantee.

Tax experts and economists have said that reversing the tax cuts or cutting public spending is the only way to balance the books.

Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said that if Ms Truss will not cut public spending then the minibudget “has a short shelf life”.

… more follows