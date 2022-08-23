Burness Paull gives additional bonus to all staff

Law firm boost

Peter Lawson: strong set of results

Scottish law firm Burness Paull has posted a strong surge in profits and income, triggering an additional bonus for all staff in addition to performance-related payouts

It will see employees receive an extra payment worth the higher of 5% of their annual salary or £2,500.

The payment was announced as the firm reported a 9% rise in turnover to £78.6 million for the 12 months ended 31 July, the second of the firm’s three-year strategy. Profit rose 7% to £35.7m.

Notable activity included advising Incremental Group on its acquisition by Telefónica Tech in a transaction worth up to £175 million and acting for STV during the divestment of its external lottery management business, which manages The Scottish Children’s Lottery.

The firm has made five partner promotions during the year among 58 promotions. There were eight lateral hires. The number of partners at the firm now stands at 86.

Peter Lawson, chair of Burness Paull, commented: “This is a strong set of results, particularly in the face of economic headwinds arising from global inflation and the conflict in Ukraine during the second half of our reporting period.

“It’s a challenging environment for the entire business community and our investment in talent is all about our capacity to add value where it matters most. Technology, ESG, financial regulation, immigration and public law are all examples of where the regulatory and risk burden on our clients is increasing.”

“Attracting, developing and retaining the right people is key to our ability to service clients. We want to make sure our people are well remunerated for the work they do, which is why the all-staff bonus is important.

“However, it’s also about building on our strong human and high-performing culture and ensuring that we are a diverse, purposeful organisation.

“It’s for that reason that we place so much value on our accreditation as a menopause-friendly employer, the ESG initiatives we have implemented this year, and the work we continue to do through the Burness Paull Foundation.

“Our strategy and the results of the last few years put the firm in a strong position, and we look forward with optimism and a readiness to support our clients to navigate the changing economic and business landscape.”