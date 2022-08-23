‘Huge interest’ drives AMTE Power to expand

Battery surge

AMTE Power unveiled its megafactory plan last month

Battery developer and manufacturer AMTE Power said it has seen ‘huge customer interest’ in its products and is looking to bolster its senior executive and wider management team to build its skills capacity.

Hiring a new chief financial officer could be on the agenda after James Hobson advised that he has received an approach concerning a new role, which he is considering.

The Thurso-based company said he would not leave until 30 November and will play a full and active role in the business and support a seamless transition to his successor.

AMTE Power last year became one of the first to access the publicly funded £130 million UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), under a new framework agreement.

It said today that discussions are ongoing with the UKBIC, with the expectation of initial customer purchase orders being contracted later in the year, followed by larger volume contracts, underpinning the construction of its planned Dundee megafactory.