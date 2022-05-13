Countesswells development offered for sale

Land on market

On the market: Countesswells

One of the largest developments sites in Scotland, earmarked for a community of 3,100 homes west of Aberdeen, has been put up for sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to market 78 acres of land by FRP Advisory the joint administrators of the Countesswells development formerly owned by Stewart Milne group.

The construction of a primary school by Aberdeen City Council is well under way and on completion of the scheme there will be a second primary school and a secondary school.

In the heart of the settlement are various retail areas, including a neighbourhood shopping centre which is anchored by a 4,000 sq.ft. Sainsbury’s.

So far 725 homes have been built by Stewart Milne, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Kirkwood and CHAP Homes.

Aberdeen-based Shepherd managing partner Chris Grinyer said: “The local market is showing real signs of improvement, reflecting increased economic activity in the area, and we anticipate that this will result in good interest being generated in Countesswells.”

Tom MacLennan of FRP Advisory, joint administrator, added: “This is an opportunity for developers to acquire a substantial prime development in Aberdeen and progress it to a conclusion.”