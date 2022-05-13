Aberdeen-based police drama to air on BBC

Filming under way

Battle: Romario Simpson

The BBC has begun filming a three-part police drama set in Aberdeen and due to air on BBC Scotland, followed by BBC One.

The three-part Granite Harbour follows the story of a former military policeman-turned-police recruit, played by Romario Simpson (Noughts + Crosses, Small Axe), who is sent to train in the north east of Scotland where finds himself caught up in a corporate battle.

The drama by Liverpool-based LA Productions was co-commissioned by BBC Scotland head of commissioning Louise Thornton and director of BBC iPlayer and channels Dan McGolpin. Filming started in April in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow.

Alongside Simpson, it also stars Dundee-born Hannah Donaldson (Murder Island, Annika), and other Scottish talent including Dawn Steele (Holby City, Liar), Gary Lewis (Vigil, Rig 45) and Fiona Bell (The Nest, Shetland).

Ms Thornton said: “Audiences will be treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic city scape of Aberdeen and the north east.”

McKeown added: “As LA Productions is based in Liverpool we relish the opportunity of working in both Aberdeen and Glasgow as we feel it’s such a cultural match for us as a regional company.”

LA Productions is the long-standing collaborator of screenwriter and producer Jimmy McGovern, producing 12 series of his anthology series Moving On and dramas Anthony and Broken for BBC One.

Granite Harbour joins a list of BBC dramas from Scotland, including Guilt, Shetland, Vigil and forthcoming series, The Control Room.