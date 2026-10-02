Smith and Devine launch conference sector venture

Networking

Mary Ann Smith and Francesca Devine

Entrepreneur Mary Ann Smith has joined forces with branding and events adviser Francesca Devine to launch a new venture in the conference sector.

The Booking Office is aimed at helping businesses maximise their investment from conferences.

Ms Smith, who has been involved in occupational therapy, property sourcing, hair treatments and executive coaching, is a senior figure in the chambers movement. She said the new venture had been a long time in development.

“This is a new business, but the work behind it has been part of my life for years,” she said in a social media post. “To launch it now, with the right business partner beside me, feels incredibly exciting.

“We help businesses turn conferences, exhibitions and corporate tables into new business, valuable relationships and a measurable return on investment. The right strategy. The right people. Meaningful follow-up.”

Ms Devine, a cup-winning netball and football player in her teens, has spent her career mainly in sales and marketing.

Commenting on the new venture, she said: “Companies invest significant time and money into conferences, exhibitions, corporate hospitality and events.

“We want to make sure that investment has a clear commercial purpose by creating the right conversations, building valuable relationships and ultimately turning opportunities into measurable business.”

Daily Business Bulletin: Subscribe here for our free morning bulletin of breaking news