France bans Britons from non-essential visits

By a Daily Business reporter | December 16, 2021
Britons have been barred from entering France for non-essential reasons from Saturday in the latest cross border crackdown on the spread of Omicron.

A spokesman for the French government said this will apply to all travellers whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” he said, although French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK.

All those arriving from Britain will need to have a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, and to test again upon arrival and isolate ‘in a place they choose’ for at least 48 hours pending the result, said the spokesman.

It was not clear how this might impact on sporting fixtures.

