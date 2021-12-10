Bain bid for LV= rejected as Royal London returns

New proposal

Members rejected the Bain offer

Members of mutual insurer LV= have blocked a controversial takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital.

The £530m Bain bid was supported by 69% of those who voted, but this fell short of the 75% required for the deal to go through.

LV=’s board later confirmed it had received a new approach from Royal London on 8 December.

The firm said the proposal now includes the possibility of continued mutuality and is conditional on exclusive discussions.

This differs from the offer it received during the process in 2020.

A spokesperson for LV= said: “The outline proposal from Royal London is at an early stage and is subject to discussion, due diligence and detailed negotiation of financial and other terms. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed.

“The board will consider this proposal seriously and undertakes to update members as soon as practicable. In evaluating the Royal London proposal, the board will continue to have regard to members and stakeholders best interests.”

Rejection of the Bain deal is a victory for critics, including MPs and some members, who were concerned about losing one of Britain’s largest mutuals.

The sale of the 178-year-old insurer, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has been questioned by those opposed to the wave of private equity acquisitions of British assets and the decline of member-owned firms.

LV= board insisted that the £530m deal would secure much-need capital meant to help invest in technology and avoid being squeezed out by larger insurers.

However, some members criticised what they saw as a meagre £100 payout for sacrificing mutuality.

LV=’s board said Bain’s bid offered greater value to members and would result in “greater and more certain pay-outs to members, on a more accelerated basis”.

