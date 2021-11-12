Hydrogen pioneer Arcola acquired in $40m deal

Canadians swoop

A hydrogen-powered lorry operated by Glasgow City Council

Hydrogen fuel pioneer Arcola Energy, which was one of the first occupants at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee, has been acquired by a Canadian company.

Arcola has agreed a cash and shares offer from Nasdaq-listed Ballard Power Systems worth up to $40m (£30m).

London-based Arcola is establishing its main manufacturing facility at MSIP and also has a rail engineering facility at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway. It currently has 90 employees in the UK.

In March this year it secured £1.5million in regional selective assistance from Scottish Enterprise to create 135 jobs in Scotland over three years. It is not known whether any of this would be repaid as a result of the business being sold.

A Scottish Enterprise spokeswoman said: “Each RSA award is bespoke but they all have conditions attached, often relating to sustaining certain number of jobs or maintaining a presence/machinery etc. If the conditions are breached then there is route for clawback of the funding.”

Arcola is described as one of the fastest-growing hydrogen companies in the UK, working with local authorities, fleet operators and big manufacturers to meet their zero emission targets.

Fuel cell expert and CEO Ben Todd founded the company to bridge the gap between rapidly evolving clean energy technologies and end-user needs.

He stated: “The entire Arcola team is thrilled to combine our shared passion for decarbonising mobility and our unique expertise in fuel cell powertrain integration with Ballard’s world leading PEM fuel cell technology and market position in heavy-duty mobility.

“Together, we will improve and optimise FCEV powertrain and vehicle performance, lower lifecycle costs, and simplify powertrain and vehicle systems integration and service for customers.”

Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s president and CEO, aid: “We continue to focus on simplifying the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) experience and ease implementation friction points for OEM customers and end-users.

“We are putting the customer at the heart of our strategy and investments.

“With the acquisition of Arcola, we will make it easier for existing and new OEM customers globally to offer FCEVs by providing stronger support for the integration of our fuel cell engines into their vehicle platforms, including powertrain integration, vehicle integration and application engineering.”