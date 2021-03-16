Arcola steps up jobs pledge in Dundee hydrogen plan

Michelin tenant

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Hydrogen technology company Arcola Energy is stepping up its plans for the former Michelin site in Dundee with a promise of 135 jobs over a three-year period.

The company, which announced last April that it would be developing its fuel cell technology on the site of the former tyre plant, has secured a £1.5million grant from Scottish Enterprise.

It will be one of the first tenants at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) – a joint venture between Dundee City Council, Michelin and Scottish Enterprise. It said last year that it would create an initial 30 jobs.

The regional selective assistance grant will allow the company to build an engineering and manufacturing facility.

The first phase will create around 20 employees to support the Scottish hydrogen train project and product development for hydrogen-powered vehicles, with the remainder being recruited over the next three years as Arcola expands production.

Arcola also has a rail engineering facility at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway and plans for a service centre in Glasgow.

CEO Dr Ben Todd said: “We were attracted by MSIP’s ambition to become a leading hub supporting the decarbonisation of Scotland’s transport system and infrastructure, and in particular by the hydrogen production and fuelling facility that MSIP is building to support development and deployment of zero-emission vehicles.

“This new facility will be Arcola’s main manufacturing base, supporting our growing business needs as we expand our range of heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles.”

Andy McDonald, head of low carbon transition at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The creation of MSIP has been a huge step in supporting the growth of this sector and Arcola will be a really exciting addition to the facility, as well as a real boost to the efforts towards establishing Scotland as a world leader in sustainable mobility.”