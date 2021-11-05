Docherty leaving Data Lab for education role

CEO steps down

Gillian Docherty: new post in higher education

Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, The Data Lab, has announced that Gillian Docherty, CEO of The Data Lab, is to step down after six years in the role.

Ms Docherty will remain in position until late-January 2022 before taking up a new position in the higher education sector. The Data Lab will shortly commence its search for a new CEO.

Brian Hills, deputy CEO of The Data Lab, commented: “Since Gillian joined The Data Lab, she has done a tremendous job of elevating the profile of AI and data science across academia and business in Scotland.

“We are extremely grateful for her leadership and contribution that she has made during her tenure and wish her the best for her future endeavours.”

Les Bayne, chairman of The Data Lab board, added: “The work and programmes achieved under the leadership of Gillian over the last six years have made a considerable difference to Scotland’s AI and data sectors and set the tone for the future of the organisation.

“I extend my thanks to Gillian for her support and ambition, which has benefitted the centre and all who work for and with The Data Lab.

“Brian has worked closely with Gillian during her tenure and will step into the interim role upon her departure. The board and I will continue to work closely with Brian and the wider organisation during this interim period to continue the brilliant work of The Data Lab.”