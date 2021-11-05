Digital training boost aims to lure more global firms

Skills initiative

Stephen Ingledew: things are happening (pic: Terry Murden)

Computer science and coding is to be given an enhanced role in the Scottish education system to ensure international companies stay or are attracted to Scotland.

Schools will be expected to put a greater focus on tech subjects, while Skills Development Scotland (SDS) will work across the educational establishment to ensure there is a “future flow” of skills into the workplace.

Stephen Ingledew, executive chairman of FinTech Scotland and part of the government’s advisory set-up on the digital economy, said these were examples of action being taken in response to Mark Logan’s report for the government last year on the digital economy.

It called for a shift in education to ensure there was a plentiful and highly qualified supply of digitally-equipped young people.

“That is going to be carried out across the educational establishment in Scotland. It is a real big step,” said Mr Ingledew. “It is not easy to change the curriculum but that is very much on the road.”

Speaking at a session for Scottish Business Network’s Scottish International Week, he said the action in schools and across further education gave him a “level of confidence” that things were happening.

He said a big question was “how do we ensure we have a flow of skills: in health tech, zero emission transport, the hydrogen economy, sustainable tourism?”

SDS, he said, is lining up the educational institutions “to make sure there that future flow, otherwise we will not get international businesses staying or coming in.

“It is absolutely fundamental and I have a level of confidence that things are being done.”