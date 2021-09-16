Kalifa to deliver fintech update at key conference

Festival of Innovation

Nicola Anderson: variety (pic: Terry Murden)

Ron Kalifa, author of the Treasury’s “Big Bang” Fintech Review earlier this year, will deliver an update on his recommendations for growing the sector at an event in Scotland next month.

Delegates attending the final day of the Festival of Fintech Innovation will be keen to hear progress on Mr Kalifa’s call for a range of support measures.

The WorldPay chairman’s report, published in February, included calls for a £1 billion growth fund, expanded R&D tax relief and changes to listing rules to help the sector compete on the global stage.

Mr Kalifa will address the FinTech Conference at the University of Strathclyde Technology & Innovation Centre on 14 October.

Ron Kalifa: recommendations

It will mark the conclusion of more than 50 events at this year’s festival organised by Fintech Scotland, starting today with a Fintech Summit at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

Participants in the fourth annual festival include fintech entrepreneurs, large global enterprises, universities, the public sector and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is hosting half a dozen events on topics such as cryptocurrency, sustainability and the regulatory sandbox.

The festival has a significant global reach with participation organised with fintech innovators in the US, Europe, Australia working in conjunction with Scottish Development International and UK Department of International Trade.

Nicola Anderson, CEO at FinTech Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to connecting with colleagues as we welcome the return of some face-to-face events as well as a variety of digital and virtual events.

“The range of topics, contributions and organisations taking part really demonstrates the breadth, expertise and diversity that drives fintech innovation in Scotland.”

Fiona MacKinnon, responsible for business events at VisitScotland said: “It’s an opportunity to come together to learn, connect and collaborate both virtually and face to face.

“This year we’re extending a warm welcome to delegates from over 30 countries and look forward to learning from a global community and sharing our own knowledge and expertise.”