Brown says Britain is uniting not moving apart

Shared values

Gordon Brown: ‘a new Britain is waiting to be born’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says a new survey shows Britain is “moving closer together, not further apart”.

A new poll released by his think tank Our Scottish Future today reveals that the nations of the UK are united on the key priorities they want government to pursue after the pandemic, and by the values that underpin their sense of national pride.

In a magazine article, he says that a “new Britain is waiting to be born” based on the shared values and priorities that now exist across the whole UK as the country emerges from the division of Brexit and the trauma of the pandemic.

He adds: “It is economically progressive; egalitarian on race, religion, sex and gender; culturally centrist on law and order, defence and our history and traditions and with a far stronger sense of place, not only keen to celebrate our local as well as national identities but insistent that local communities be empowered with the control and the resources to make levelling up a reality.

“But this new post-austerity, post-Brexit, post-Covid Britain now needs to find its voice and is desperately in need of modern institutions that reflect our values.”

Our Scottish Future polled people across Scotland, England and Wales to ask them about their own values and their priorities for the coming years ahead.

In Scotland, England and Wales, people are united in their belief that equality (78%, 76%, 78%), tolerance (83%, 83%, 83%), liberty (86%, 87%,83%), and diversity (82%, 82%, 80%) are important to making them proud of their nation.

The poll also showed that people are across the three nations are largely agreed on controversial social questions around limits on immigration, the nature of British history, and the balance between equality and opportunity in society.

On priorities, people in all three nations said that making the NHS the best healthcare system in the world needed to be the clear top focus for government.

Similarly, people across all the countries of the UK prioritised a dignified retirement for old people, fighting climate change, and making sure every child has the best education as other top priorities.

Mr Brown is heading up a review of the Constitution for the Labour party which is expected to recommend reforms to the UK state to encourage more cooperation.

Our Scottish Future has been set up to campaign for a more cooperative UK and is backing reforms of the Union to enable that to happen.