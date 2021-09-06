BrewDog signs Japan JV amid IPO talk

Distribution deal

Japan bound: more beers heading east

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has heightened expectations of an IPO and announced the firm has entered into a joint venture with Asahi for the distribution, sales and marketing of its core range beers in Japan.

The rest of the range, including all of the Aberdeenshire firm’s speciality beers and spirits will remain with current distributor.

Japan has been an important international market for BrewDog since 2008, but this is the firm’s first international joint venture.

The joint venture, which is majority-owned by BrewDog, will look to grow the Ellon brewer’s volumes six-fold in Japan over the next few years.

The beers will continue to all be brewed in Scotland and the JV will be focused on increasing its distribution and on its sales and marketing efforts in the Japanese market.

Mr Watt said: “As we move towards considering an IPO our success in international markets will be a key driver.

“Our new Japanese partnership with a fantastic partner who shares our vision for growing our brand in Japan should prove a key cornerstone of our international growth plans.”