CivTech global alliance tackles climate challenge

New programme

Alexander Holt: calibre of companies is exceptional (pic: Terry Murden)

An Edinburgh-based technology group is behind a ground-breaking programme to search the world for solutions to climate change challenges.

Eighteen companies from nine countries have signed up for the Scottish Government-backed CivTech Alliance Global Scale-up Programme.

Two CivTech Scotland alumni are part of the cohort, Iceni Earth and The Routing Company.

Participating companies come from Scotland, Brazil, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Australia and the US, and range in size from seven to more than 1,200 staff.

At COP26 in November a series of hybrid events under the theme of ‘Climate Innovation in Action’ will showcase both Scottish and international case studies in how the public sector has successfully collaborated with innovative businesses to develop new solutions to tackle the climate crisis both in Scotland and around the world.

Alexander Holt, GSUP programme founder explained: “Our Alliance membership is brimming with talent, expertise, and with a shared goal of preserving our planet, we can help the global community meet its shared Net Zero ambitions.

“The calibre of companies joining this inaugural programme is exceptional. As a highly connected membership organisation we are focusing on more mature companies that have begun to scale, to leverage their potential and give them the opportunity to collaborate with public sectors around the world.

“This interaction enables them to inform decision makers to drive meaningful change and find solutions to real-world problems.”

Ivan McKee, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise for Scotland commented: “This is a clear demonstration of how the public sector can work with innovative companies and organisations to develop new solutions to the climate challenges we face while creating new green jobs.

“Collaboration between the public and private sector is essential in overcoming the climate crisis, and technologies like these are part of the global solution.”