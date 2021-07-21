Headhunter Be-It shuts office in hybrid move

Agency rebounds

Gareth Biggerstaff CEO and Nikola Kelly

IT recruitment firm Be-IT will shut its Edinburgh office as it adopts a hybrid working model.

Following consultation with staff, the Glasgow-headquartered firm will move to a 60/40 home and office arrangement and the Edinburgh office lease will not be renewed.

The company said it is confident of growing revenues by a fifth to £14 million this year after a strong start.

Demand for staff in cyber protection, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data continues to surge and it has secured 35 to 40 new roles a month in the first half.

The firm, established in 2013, is expecting a 20% increase in its own staff numbers.

Managing director Nikola Kelly said: “Despite the challenges of the last year we were able to remain in profit.

A reshuffle of the leadership team has created four new director roles. Sean Gilger and Matt Druce have been promoted to client delivery directors, while Stuart Alexander and Christina Hall have been made client directors. Michael Phair remains operations director.

Chief executive Gareth Biggerstaff said: “The promotions are testament to the success and experience of our leadership team. It gives us the secured capability and skills we need to continue to deliver to the market’s ever increasing demand.”