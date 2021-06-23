Turing Fest returns as events slowly recover

Tech conference

Brian Corcoran: ‘it’s all about people’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Turing Fest, the annual gathering of technology workers, will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) in November as the events industry makes a slow recovery.

Having gone fully online in 2020, Turing Fest will be run as a hybrid in-person and virtual format this year.

Turing Fest CEO Brian Corcoran said: “Turing Fest is all about people in the tech industry across Europe coming together in Scotland to learn about building better startups, together.

“We’ll have some of the finest minds in tech on stage sharing their wisdom, and we’re excited to welcome people back after a tough year.”

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “The EICC sits on Edinburgh’s tech corridor, only a short distance from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, online travel site Skyscanner’s global headquarters and tech campus CodeBase, and it’s such an important sector for the city.

Turing Fest has become an institution (pic: Terry Murden)

“Turing Fest has become an institution on the tech scene in recent years, and we’re really looking forward to having the conference back in the building later this year.”

Past speakers have included Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams who has also supported Turing Fest over the years, along with corporate sponsors such as San Francisco-headquartered UserTesting and London-headquartered Deliveroo.

Chris McCann, co-founder and CEO of Current Health, the digital health startup that secured a £31 million series B investment round in April and a platinum sponsor, said: “Turing Fest is always a great experience for us at Current Health for brand awareness, investor connections, and recruiting.

“We made direct hires from connections at the conference and met one of our key US investors there which also opened up lots of sales opportunities.”