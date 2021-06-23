Investors back process to cut carbon from concrete

Seven figure deal

Investors: Mike Wilson and Doug Duguid

Environmental tech firm Recycl8 has secured a seven-figure investment to develop its process for cutting carbon emissions in concrete production.

Recycl8 works in collaboration with the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform Incinerator bottom ash (IBA) often destined for landfill into a high-performing, low-carbon concrete solution.

Investment has come from a group of private investors lead by energy industry figures, Mike Wilson, founder of Ecosse Subsea Systems and Doug Duguid founder of global engineering firm, EnerMech to accelerate the technology’s journey to market.

Recycl8’s unique process will allow IBA to make up to 60% by volume of the concrete. By replacing high C02 emitting cement and other virgin quarried materials, their technology will help concrete manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their climate targets.

Mr Wilson said the technology is “truly a first in its field”.

He added: “If all UK concrete was made with Recycl8 technology we’d save around 2.1 million tonnes of CO2.

“This is a hugely exciting prospect, in particular for both the construction industry and waste to energy industry in their bid to tackle the carbon emissions challenges they face, as we all work towards the international net zero targets.”

Founder and managing director of Recycl8, Ian Skene, added: “Our team comprises specialists from the waste management, academia and global business sectors. We are excited to strengthen this team even further with Doug and Mike’s appointments and substantial investment in the business.

“Their investment will help us to accelerate the development and commercialisation of our low carbon additive for concrete manufacture for the global construction industry.

“In working with us, waste-to-energy facilities can avoid sending their ash to landfill, and cement manufacturers can deliver a significantly reduced carbon footprint to our ever-growing sustainable built environment.”