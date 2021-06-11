Former RBS boss Hester tipped to take BT chair

Candidate: Stephen Hester

Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Stephen Hester is among those being tipped to become the next chairman of BT.

Mr Hester is understood to be on a shortlist to replace Jan du Plessis, who is leaving this summer amid reports of a clash with chief executive Philip Jansen over the pace of change at the telecoms giant.

BT has set itself ambitious targets to roll-out fibre broadband across the UK.

Mr du Plessis’s successor will also face potential challenges from tycoon Patrick Drahi’s Altice who this week announced he had built a 12.1% stake in the FTSE 100 company.

Ex-BBC Trust chief Rona Fairhead and the Scottish former ITV boss Adam Crozier are also among the candidates, alongside former Barclays UK chairman Sir Ian Cheshire, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Hester, 60, succeeded Fred Goodwin at RBS in 2008 following the financial crisis that saw the bank bailed out by the taxpayer, but he is said to have fallen out with the Treasury.

He took over at RSA, the insurance group, in 2014 which was subsequently acquired, and he has been linked recently with chief executive jobs at HSBC and Barclays.