Birthday Honours for ex-bank CEO, Lulu and Covid heroes

2021 recipients

Knighted: Antonio Horta-Osorio

The extraordinary efforts of those battling the Covid-19 pandemic are recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, ranging from caring neighbours, frontline and community heroes, to those supporting the UK recovery.

Almost a quarter (23%) of recipients are recommended for COVID-19 service. These include those who have given charitable and voluntary support to communities, service in health and social care, and those who have provided critical infrastructure support.

There are also honours for business leaders, musicians and those who have dedicated their lives to public service.

Former Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is knighted for his work in financial services and voluntary services to mental healthcare and to culture.

Economist Professor John Kay and the actor Jonathan Pryce are also knighted.

A damehood is conferred on Anne Richards, who has worked for companies such as M&G and Fidelity and is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Edinburgh. She also served as the Vice-Convener of the Court of the University of Edinburgh.

UK government officer Elizabeth Gardiner who began her career as a trainee solicitor in Scotland also becomes a dame. She has worked on the delivery of three complex Covid-19 bills and legislative issues arising from EU transition, providing input on implementing and legislating in the post exit landscape.

Sue Barker and Prue Leith

Also made a Dame is the restaurateur and television Bake-off judge Prue Leith, the choreographer Arlene Phillips, former Tory party leadership contender Andrea Leadsom, and Helen Atkinson, one of the UK’s foremost engineering leaders.

Scottish singer Lulu, former tennis player and current television commentator Sue Barker, the prog rocker Rick Wakeman, and the author Philippa Gregory become CBEs alongside Adam Marshall, former director of the British Chambers of Commerce, John McNairney, chief planner at the Scottish Government, and Clive Selley, chief executive at Openreach.

Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health, University of Edinburgh, is among those recognised for their services on the Covid-19 campaign. She receives the OBE.

OBEs are also awarded to Catherine Campbell for services to the Harris Tweed industry and economy on the Isle of Harris, Andrew Kerr for public service and the cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber.

Whisky writer Charles Maclean receives the MBE, as do England footballers Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson, singers Alison Moyet and crooner Engelbert Humperdinck, television furniture restorer Jay Blades and Crieff-based founder of the Great Outdoor Gym company Georgina Delaney.