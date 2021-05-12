Whisky grain supplier Alexander Inglis collapses

Weak trading blamed

Grain dryer at Alexander Inglis

Alexander Inglis & Son, one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of grain and cereals to the whisky and distilling industries, has fallen into administration.

Founded in 1950, the Tranent-based company serves a wide range of customers in the whisky, malting and distilling sectors.

The business operates five grain stores across East Scotland and the Borders area, has a turnover of around £100 million and employs 40 staff.

It has been suffering from weaker trading in recent months, following a poor harvest in 2020 and a contraction in demand stemming from the Covid pandemic.

Additionally, it had continued to be impacted by legacy losses on dealings with the failed Philip Wilson Group. The board determined that the best course of action was to wind the business down to maximise value to creditors.

The business wind down will now involve confirming title to stock held in the stores and to the extent owned by third parties, liaising with owners on stock disposals. The owned grain stores and plant and equipment will also be marketed for sale.

Joint administrator and FRP partner Chad Griffin said: “Alexander Inglis & Son is a key supplier of cereals and barley to the whisky, distilling and allied industries.

“The storage facilities are very well equipped and in strategic locations. We will now focus on marketing the assets for sale and would urge interested parties to contact the Edinburgh office of FRP as soon as possible.”