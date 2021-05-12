Howe warming to challenge of Parkhead hot seat

As Gers fans warned against title party...

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Eddie Howe (pic: SNS Group).

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has agreed to become the new Celtic manager, according to reports.

The 43-year-old is said to have accepted the challenge of wrestling the Premiership title from Rangers and is understood to be trying to finalise his backroom team.

Celtic have been searching for a new manager since Neil Lennon’s exit in February and talkSPORT have claimed today that the highly-rated Howe is on his way to Parkhead.

The Englishman left Bournemouth last summer after eight years at the helm, his time in charge of the south coast club spanning 458 matches over two spells.

The Cherries’ involvement in the Championship play-offs, where they face a semi-final against Brentford, could delay Howe’s bid to secure his preferred coaching staff.

Celtic had been hoping to win a record-breaking tenth league championship in a row this season but instead imploded in the face of the challenge from their city rivals.

A huge rebuilding job faces the new manager, with a number of players set to leave in the summer.

Steven Gerrard’s side strolled to the title, leaving Celtic without any silverware for the first time since 2009-10.

Warning: Rangers fans (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers will be presented with the trophy at an empty Ibrox Stadium after Saturday’s match against Aberdeen but supporters have been warned not to gather in numbers in to celebrate.

Police Scotland has already warned fans to avoid a planned march to George Square and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has also issued an appeal, saying: “I understand Rangers supporters will want to celebrate what will be a huge day for the club – but we are in a crucial and fragile stage in our fight against the virus, with a new variant and eased restrictions adding to the risks.

“I strongly urge fans to mark the occasion safely and within the Covid restrictions that are in place to protect the public. The strong message is that no-one – including fans – should congregate anywhere in large numbers.

“I have urged Rangers Football Club to also reinforce the message that fans should not gather and I welcome the constructive approach Rangers have told me they are willing to take, along with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council’s considerable work for the safe running of the match on Saturday.”

The pleas have been made in a bid to prevent a repeat of the scenes which greeted Rangers winning the title in March.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in the city centre to celebrate, drawing stinging criticism from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.