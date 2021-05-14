Main Menu

New French partner

Eden Mill sees gin growth after distribution deal

| May 14, 2021

Matthew Miller: new chapter

Scottish distiller Eden Mill has signed a distribution deal with a French company that will increase the presence of its gin brands in supermarkets and the off-trade across the UK.

The partnership with drinks group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet (LM-B Group), France’s second largest spirit company, takes effect from 17 May.

Eden Mill is predicting significant growth from the deal which coincides with an increase in capacity at the St Andrews-based company’s new bottling and distribution hub in Glasgow. It will allow Eden Mill to process four million bottles a year. 

Matthew Miller, head of sales for Eden Mill said the deal with LM-B Group “marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Eden Mill”.

He added: “We’re in an excellent position to fulfil the increased demand this development will bring with our new bottling hub in Glasgow. We anticipate our new production facilities will quadruple our output and greatly increase our potential for developing new and exciting products.”

Claire Baigrie, LMB Group UK sales director said: “Many of the spirits within our own portfolio are already star performers in UK supermarkets, so we relish the prospect of helping Eden Mill build their brand and achieve further growth and success.

“I believe they have huge potential within the buoyant UK gin category and we’re looking forward to delivering some exciting plans with their team in the months ahead.”

The announcement comes in the same week that spirits companies Edrington and Beam Suntory announced they are ending their joint venture distribution agreements in the UK and Spain and will move to fully-owned structures.

