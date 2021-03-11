M&S adds fashion brands in push for online sales

New retail drive

Familiar brands will be added to the range

Marks & Spencer aims to grow online fashion sales by offering clothing from rival brands including Joules, Phase Eight and White Stuff.

The high street veteran, which has suffered years of trying to build its own fashion labels, hopes it can draw new customers by adding familiar names to its offering.

Partnerships with brands will vary from wholesale agreements to exclusive collaborations and occasional appearances, such as that planned for Jaeger, bought by M&S in January.

M&S said its website would also sell stock from 11 brands, which will also include Hobbs, Sosander, Sloggi and Triumph with the first wave being marketed and sold under the banner “Brands at M&S”.

It has previously partnered online with Nobody’s Child and collaborated with Early Learning Centre.

Almost 10% of customers who bought from the Nobody’s Child line were new to M&S womenswear, it said.

M&S director of brands Neil Harrison said: “As part of our Never the Same Again programme, we’re pleased to be introducing guest brands throughout the spring onto M&S.com as part of our plans to turbocharge online growth.”