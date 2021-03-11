European Trade mission for female business founders

AccelerateHER event

By a Daily Business contributor |

Participant: Ishani Malhotra

Organisers of the AccelerateHER Awards are staging a three day market building virtual trade mission across Europe next week for members of the female company founder network.

With the support of the Scottish Government and Scottish Development International (SDI) in Germany, the event takes place from 15 – 17 March and is open to 15 AccelerateHER Awards programme participants who have been invited to attend.

The mission provides them with an opportunity to showcase their companies to key business figures and globally-focused business angel investors from Germany and other DACH region countries, as well as those from Poland and The Netherlands.

The event is designed to provide a springboard to growth by sharing current market information and business insights and opening doors to new connections through the global AccelerateHER network.

The participating company founders include Ishani Malhotra of Roslin-based biotech Carcinotech; Rachel Jones of Edinburgh-based SnapDragon Monitoring, a business that fights fakes by monitoring on-line markets for IP infringements; and Aslihan Penley of wave energy technology specialists ZOEX Power, which is based in Aberdeen.

Others attending the mission are: Tersha Willis of Terrible; Claudia Freigang of Hearing Diagnostics; Kiran Bhagotra of ProtectBox; Monika Ohashi of PolyDigi Tech; Jacqueline Morrison of Cedeco Contractors; Christine Bamford of Women’s Coin Community; Caroline Laurenson of TL Tech; Pooja Katara of SENSEcity; Lise Pape of Walk With Path; Alicja Dzieciol of SilviBio; Sheila Hogan of Biscuit Tin Planning; and Fiona Gillies of SMASH.

Jackie Waring: ideal platform (pic: Terry Murden)

The first to be staged online, this latest event follows other AccelerateHER Awards trade missions to Germany, California, New York, Boston and Dubai in recent years. These have resulted in new investment leads and extensive new business for participants’ companies.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women, organiser of the AccelerateHER Awards, said: “While the pandemic has created major travel restrictions, we’re delighted to be staging this three day virtual trade mission where we will introduce some of our highly aspirational female company founders to leading European business figures and global investors.

“The event will provide an ideal platform to promote many Scottish-based companies within new markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and The Netherlands.

“We’re grateful for all the support of the Scottish Government in helping facilitate this mission and extremely pleased to have such a wide and varied range of businesses being represented by the women who are attending.”