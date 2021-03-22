Dundee on 5G map as location for innovation hub

Digital growtj

Dundee’s new 5G hub aims to simulate investment

Dundee is the next location to host an innovation hub supporting growth in digital technology , the Scotland 5G Centre has announced.

The centre is working on the initiative in partnership with Abertay University, Dundee City Council and Scottish Futures Trust.

The launch is part of the S5GConnect programme to deliver a network of hubs as part of the Scottish Government 2020/21 Programme for Government.

The Dundee hub will support research and development on enabling technologies for applications where mobile plays a key role such as service delivery, manufacturing, training and marketing by diverse industries and sectors.

Scotland’s Connectivity Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “Dundee has already established a dynamic technology-based economy and the Scottish Government’s investment of £4m through the S5GCConnect programme is providing the support to drive next-generation businesses in this sector.”

AI strategy launched

Measures to help Scotland become a leader in the development and use of trustworthy, ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are outlined in a new report – as latest data reveals a surge in demand for key skills.

