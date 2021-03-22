Burns and van der Kuyl set up Chroma Ventures

Investment vehicle

Paddy Burns, Chris van der Kuyl and Gavin Anderson

Entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns have launched an investment business to manage their portfolio.

The co-founders of games developer 4J Studios have established Chroma Ventures to invest in a range of early-stage and established businesses.

It will focus on opportunities in Scotland and the rest of the UK, but with ambitions to broaden the outlook globally. It will typically make investments of between £500,000 and £5m.

Gavin Anderson has joined as an investment director and will be responsible for developing the portfolio. Mr Anderson has worked with Maven Capital Partners, Deutsche Bank (Structured Finance), EY and KPMG.

Mr Burns and Mr van der Kuyl have been active supporters – both financially and practically – of a broad range of companies for several years, often in collaboration with other investors.

Their portfolio includes around 10 direct investments that have grown into significant stakes in well-established businesses, such as TV ad measurement company TVSquared, ready meal provider Parsley Box, commercial insurance distribution and data platform Broker Insights, and indie game studio Puny Astronaut.

There are a number of indirect holdings through the games sector venture capital seed fund LVP and pre-seed investor Seedhaus, as well as Social Investment Scotland Ventures.

Mr van der Kuyl said: “Paddy and I have been investing in other people’s ideas and businesses for a while now.

“We’ve been increasingly conscious of the need to put more structure around that activity.”

Mr Burns added: “Although technology is a thread that runs through our own back-stories and many of the companies we invest in, this is fundamentally about people.

“It is about providing great teams with the capital and advice they need to thrive, in the same way that Chris and I benefited from the support of experienced entrepreneurs and investors when we were starting out more than 20 years ago.”

The commercial property business, formerly known as Tayforth Properties, which was responsible for developing Water’s Edge, the grade-A office development on Dundee’s dockside housing a number of its portfolio businesses, has been rebranded as Chroma Developments.