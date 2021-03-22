New funding brings more electric bus work to ADL

£40.5m award

Work flows to Alexander Dennis (pic: Terry Murden)

More electric buses will be built by Alexander Dennis in Scotland following the latest funding award from the Scottish Government.

The £40.5 million fund will help bus companies invest in a further 172 low emission buses and associated infrastructure by replacing 215 older diesel buses with new battery-electric models.

ADL will work with its partner BYD to build the vehicles in Falkirk for those firms which were successful in the competitive bidding process.

This second round funding is a substantial increase on the 57 buses supported through the first round last September, and to help meet demand, the budget has been increased by £15m. The first round enabled 35 BYD ADL electric buses to be ordered by bus operators.

First Glasgow, the city’s largest bus operator has received £24.3m from the fund, and the company has committed to spend a further £35.6m.

The investment will bring a further 126 electric single and double decker vehicles to the city, adding to the 22 new electric buses that are scheduled to hit the streets before the city hosts the UN’s annual climate change conference, COP26, this November.

It will take the total number of electric vehicles operating in Glasgow to 150, nearly 20% of the total First Glasgow fleet.

ADL president and managing director, Paul Davies, said: “The Scottish Government deserves huge credit for leading by example to support bus operator’s commitment to invest in cleaner, greener buses and we are delighted that bids for 172 of our electric buses have been successful.

“These zero emission buses will be built at our factory in Falkirk and therefore ensure this Scottish Government investment is made domestically, allowing the benefits to be felt across our communities whilst helping to underpin skilled jobs.

“We very much look forward to working with the successful operators to finalise terms and get these vehicles into service at pace.”

Dave Moxham – Deputy General Secretary for the STUC and member of the Just Transition Commission, said: “I am delighted to see that all of the ADL buses will be manufactured in Falkirk. This is positive news for the workers who through their union have been working hard to achieve this.

“There is no doubt that we need to build on our existing domestic manufacture if we are to ensure that Scotland can be at the forefront of a net-zero industrial revolution.

“This announcement is an example of the kind of interventions we need if we are to embark on a real green recovery.”