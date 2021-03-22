Russell backs cannabis-based oil healing firm

Rugby star invests

Finn Russell: ‘I have trust in it’ (SNS Group)

Scotland rugby player Finn Russell is among a number of investors who have contributed £250,000 to a sports supplement company making products derived from cannabis.

Pure Sport CBD intends to use the cash to widen its product range and open well-being premises in London this summer.

The brand aims to be the first producer of cannabidiol, an oil based product derived from cannabis, to gain Food Standards Agency approval, after a year in which its revenues quintupled.

Former All Blacks coach John Hart is another of those who are backing the firm whose products are widely used by rugby players.

Russell commented: “I have invested in Pure Sport CBD because I use it, I trust it, and I believe in the people behind it.

“I benefit from Pure Sport CBD every week to aid in my recovery from the rigours of professional rugby, and so do countless others throughout the game and sport at large.

“The triple lab testing means it is one of the safest CBD products on the market, and can be used with confidence at all levels of sport, and the potential for growth from that platform is huge.”

Grayson Hart, who set up the company with fellow ex-player Adam Ashe, said: “This is a fantastic level of investment at an important time for Pure Sport CBD.

“The calibre of investor from a range of sectors shows the confidence there is in the brand and the direction of travel.

“We have an ambition to make Pure Sport the biggest and best CBD brand in the world, and this round of investment marks a significant step on the road to achieving it.”

Russell has become an evangelist for CBD oil after tiring of painkillers and anti-inflammatories. He was introduced to the oil and its capsule form through Pure Sport CBD, the company formed by rugby players Adam Ashe and Grayson Hart. More and more rugby players are using it, including Rhys Webb, Danny Cipriani and Jerome Kaino.

“”I’ve been taking it for a couple of years,” he says. “It helps me recover and it has helped other guys, too. It’s batch tested, so it is OK to take. It’s a natural substance. We are taking our bodies to extremity so it has helped.’