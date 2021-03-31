ADL receives biggest order for electric buses

FirstBus deal

Greening the city: new electric buses for Glasgow

FirstGroup has placed the biggest ever order for electric buses with Falkirk manufacturer Alexander Dennis and its battery partner BYD UK.

ADL will build 126 zero-emission buses for Glasgow, comprising 91 double deck and 35 single deck buses. All are part-funded by the Scottish Government Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme.

It follows other recent work placed with ADL, including an order announced yesterday by Stagecoach which wants 46 electric buses for Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Perth.

The new buses for FirstBus will be introduced to the Glasgow city bus network by March 2023 and will take the company’s electric bus fleet in Scotland’s largest city to 150 vehicles.

Janette Bell, First Bus’s managing director, said, “As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the Government’s ambitions for a zero-carbon bus fleet and have already committed to this by 2035.”

Paul Davies, ADL president & managing director, said: “This is a very large investment by First Bus in new electric buses.

“These zero emission buses will be built at our factory in Falkirk and it is great news for Scotland that this investment is being recycled into the local economy, allowing the benefits to be felt across our communities whilst helping to underpin skilled jobs.”