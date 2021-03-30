Stagecoach invests in 46 ADL-built electric buses

Clean order

Buses destined for Scottish towns

Stagecoach has ordered 46 electric buses from Falkirk manufacturer Alexander Dennis and battery producer BYD UK.

The 24 single deck and 22 double deck vehicles have been part-funded by the Scottish Government and will be used in the operator’s fleets in Aberdeen, Perth and Kilmarnock.

The order is part of the government’s second round funding of the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme announced last week, which helps bus companies invest in electric vehicles and associated infrastructure.

Paul Davies, ADL president & managing director, said: “These zero emission buses will be built at our factory in Falkirk and it is great news for Scotland that this investment is being recycled into the local economy, allowing the benefits to be felt across our communities whilst helping to underpin skilled jobs.”

It is the latest order for Alexander Dennis and BYD following McGill’s purchase last month of 12 double deck and one single deck bus.