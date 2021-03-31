Dentons wins IP transactions firm of the year

Managing IP Awards

Alison Bryce: ‘incredibly proud’

Dentons has won Scotland IP Transactions Firm of the Year at the Managing IP Awards 2021.

It is the second year that Dentons has won this award, having won in the same category in 2020.

The Managing IP Awards took place virtually on 30 March 2021, run by Managing Intellectual Property magazine, and recognise firms, individuals and companies who have worked on the most innovative and challenging IP work over the past year.

Alison Bryce, Glasgow-based partner in Dentons’ UK Technology, Media and Telecoms team, said, “We’re incredibly proud that our IP team continues to be recognised for the high quality of work we are doing. Scotland continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors and businesses from around the world.

“We are one of the few teams in Scotland who have a large global network, with an IP practice group that spans over 70 countries, coupled with Scottish expertise.”

Dentons advises on the commercialisation and other exploitation of all types of IP rights, with a focus on IP licensing, and IP portfolio acquisitions and sales, as well as collaborations.

The practice covers all areas of IP, including franchising, IT/outsourcing, media and telecoms, and the team advises clients across a broad range of sectors, including food and drink, high tech manufacturing, technology and software, branding, life sciences, FMCG, media, fashion and oil and gas.

