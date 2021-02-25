McQueens answers call for oat milk in glass bottles

Plastic backlash

Doorstep delivery: milk in glass bottles

McQueens Dairies has responded to growing resistance to plastic packaging by offering to deliver oat milk in reusable glass bottles for the first time.

The company, which has just secured a supply agreement with specialist producer Oato, has offered oat milk in plastic packaging since last year, but requests from customers for products supplied in reusable glass bottles have grown rapidly over the last two years.

It will now deliver oat milk in glass from its 12 dairies in Scotland and the north of England.

Data from international research company Kantar in July 2020 showed that sales of oat milk had almost doubled from £47.8m to £94.3m in the UK over the previous 12 months.

Oat milk boasts fans such as television host Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman and rap star Jay-Z.

Calum McQueen, operations director at McQueens Dairies said: “We’ve seen demand for milk supplied in reusable glass bottles, and for oat milk, increasing so we’re pleased to be working with Oato to supply customers with bottled oat milk.”

Carl Hopwood, founder of Oato said the firm was delighted to help reduce plastic waste.