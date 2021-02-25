Alexander Dennis unveils hydrogen powered bus

Green fuel

Under development: the H2.0 bus

Falkirk bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has announced that its next generation double decker hydrogen bus will deliver a zero-emission range of up to 300 miles.

Designed and fully-built in Britain, the double decker – which is being developed under the project name H2.0 and expected to be on the road before the end of the year – supports the development of skills in the growing clean vehicle technology sector.

It boosts the UK hydrogen economy, while delivering net zero targets through the carbon-neutral electrification of high-mileage bus routes.

H2.0 is ADL’s second-generation hydrogen platform, incorporating knowledge learned through nationwide trials to set new standards for range and efficiency.

It builds on more than 25 years of hydrogen experience of New Flyer, another subsidiary in the NFI group, and one of the global pioneers in hydrogen buses.

The bus uses fuel cells that minimise consumption and maximise performance for lowest total cost of ownership. With fewer higher volume tanks, H2.0 reduces maintenance effort while increasing fuel capacity to deliver increased zero emission range.

ADL president & managing director, Paul Davies said: “H2.0 is going to be a milestone for zero emission technology with unrivalled efficiency that gives a class-leading range, perfect for high mileage routes that battery technology doesn’t cover.

“Designed and built in Britain, our next generation hydrogen bus will retain investment in our economy and boost skills in clean vehicle technology, a crucial sector for future development as the United Kingdom targets net zero by 2050.”