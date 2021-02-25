Scotland’s plans hit by Paris postponement

Six Nations

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Disruption: Gregor Townsend (pic: SNS Group).

Scotland’s Six Nations clash in Paris on Sunday has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the French squad.

Tournament organisers made the decision today after it was confirmed an 11th player in the hosts’ camp had tested positive for Covid-19.

No new date has been announced, with the Scots head coach Gregor Townsend facing an anxious wait to find out if the disruption means they will have to play on three successive weekends.

If the game is rearranged for next weekend, Scotland could be missing more than 10 players as they will have to return to their clubs.

Earlier this week Scottish Rugby made it clear they wanted the game to go ahead despite a number of France players and members of the coaching staff testing positive for Covid-19.

The Six Nations said in a statement: “The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today to review the situation in the French camp.

“They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match.

“This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council. We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

France currently lead the championship with two wins from their opening two fixtures.

Meanwhile, the committee considering Zander Fagerson’s appeal over his red card against Wales at Murrayfield has entered a third day of deliberations.

The prop was hit with a four-match ban after his dismissal during the narrow defeat, the suspension ruling him out of the remainder of the Six Nations.