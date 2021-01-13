Anderson confirmed as FinTech Scotland CEO

New role

Stephen Ingledew and Nicola Anderson (pic: Terry Murden)

FinTech Scotland has confirmed that interim chief executive Nicola Anderson has been appointed permanently to the role.

She succeeds Stephen Ingledew who was appointed to the newly-created position of executive chairman in November.

Since October 2018 Ms Anderson has been on secondment from the Financial Conduct Authority where she was a senior regulator.

She has also worked for small enterprises and larger institutions, with a focus on customer experience and operational change.

Mr Ingledew said Ms Anderson’s appointment is “deserved recognition of her valuable contribution since joining the team”.

He added: “I would like to thank the FCA for their ongoing collaboration through over the last two years. I am looking forward to supporting Nicola take Fintech Scotland on to the new stage of its exciting journey.”

Ms Anderson said she was delighted to be offered the opportunity “to further the great work already achieved by FinTech Scotland”.

She added: “Joining the team has reinforced my passion for entrepreneurial innovation and how it can benefit citizens and the economy. I’m very much looking forward to championing the fintech community and cluster through innovation, collaboration and inclusiveness.”

The announcement of her new role comes as FinTech Scotland marks its third anniversary and the continued growth of the fintech SME community over the last 12 months by 31 firms to a total of 150.

It was founded as a joint initiative by Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, University of Edinburgh, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise to build a cluster of fintech companies.

It is now supported by a broad range of global financial services, technology and professional services firms as well as University of Edinburgh and University of Strathclyde, the Financial Conduct Authority, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Key milestones:

the first UK fintech body to be recognised for cluster management excellence recognition by the European Cluster Accreditation Body.

In collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, securing Innovate UK multi-million funding for the Global Open Finance Centre of Excellence, to enable research and innovation through financial data, another first for the UK

Founding member of a Europe wide fintech hubs collaboration group involving 16 fintech centres across the continent to support international inward investment and exports