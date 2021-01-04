Ally’s plastic pots make money from old rope

Tackling sea pollution

Ally Mitchell: ‘we need to protect our oceans’

Commercial diver Ally Mitchell is doing his bit to help reduce plastic found in the sea by making plant pots from discarded rope, fishing nets and other items dumped in coastal waters.

After making a modest range initially for an Edinburgh food market he has partnered his Ocean Plastic Pots with a manufacturer and an innovative recycler.

He has been working as a commercial diver for the last 12 years and fortunate to dive in some special places around the world.

“However, I have also become aware of the amount of plastic pollution in our oceans and since having my own children I really feel a desire to play my part to help protect our precious seas,” he said.

“In December 2019 a whale washed up on Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris. It had 100kg of rope, fishing net and plastic debris inside of it.

“Three months later I found myself working as a diver on the salvage of the MV Kaami. It had hit a reef only 20km from the very same beach where the whale had washed up. This job was the trigger that would lead me in the direction of Ocean Plastic Pots”.

He added: “I really believe we all have a responsibility to reduce the amount of plastic we use on a daily basis. It is estimated that 8 million tons of plastic enters our oceans ever year. That is a terrifying amount, causing grave harm to the future of our planet.”

His pots can be recycled creating a circular economy. A percentage of sales go to Ghost Fishing UK, a charity of volunteer technical divers which specialises in the removal of lost fishing gear and rope.